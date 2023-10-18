Kothagudem: MP ridicules Cong’s ‘Six Guarantee Schemes’

Kothagudem: Rajaya Sabha MP, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, addressed a gathering of BRS cadres and leaders on Tuesday, criticising the Congress party’s “Six guarantee schemes,” dismissing them as mere election theatrics. He alleged that these guarantee schemes had failed miserably in the state of Karnataka. In contrast, he confidently asserted that the BRS candidate in Kothagudem would secure a resounding victory, thereby presenting a substantial gift to Chief Minister KCR.

During his address, he urged the party cadres and leaders to ensure the success of Chief Minister’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha in Kothagudem scheduled for November 5. Ravichandra expressed confidence that over 80,000 members of the public would attend this momentous event.

In a series of meetings with leaders and activists from Kothagudem Municipality, Kothagudem, Sujathanagar, Chunchupalli, Laxmidevipalli, and Paloncha mandals, he emphasised the importance of striving for victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BRS Kothagudem assembly candidate, Vanama Venkateswara, lauded the BRS government for the development of Kothagudem. Venkateswara emphasised that these remarkable improvements were made possible due to the dedicated efforts of the BRS government.