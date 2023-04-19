  • Menu
Kothagudem: OBC outreach programme successful says BJP

Kothagudem: OBC outreach programme successful says BJP
OBC district convenor KV Ranga Kiran conveying special thanks to the people who supported for the success of Palle Palleku OBC intintiki campaign in Kothagudem on Tuesday

Kothagudem : BJP's 8-day Palle Palleku OBC intintiki campaign" got a huge success in the district, says party's OBC district convenor K V Ranga Kiran on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons here, the BJP leader said that the programme was launched on April 6 and concluded on April 14th. The party leaders and workers of OBC worked hard for the success of the programme in the district, he added.

The programme gave an opportunity for interacting with people and know the issues of their villages and others, he added. He said, the people are suffering under the KCR family rule. There is no OBC p happy under the BRS rule, he added. The KCR government failed to do welfare of the BC people. The people of the BC community will extend support to the BJP and with their support BJP will come to power in Telangana, Ranga Kiran added.

Party OBC leaders Akula Nageswara Rao, G Nagender Prasad Goud, D Vijay, G Ramesh, Y Srinivas and other leaders participated in the programme.

