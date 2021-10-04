Kothagudem: People-friendly cops win hearts

Kothagudem: As part of their community policing initiative, the police department is conducting number of programmes in the Agency people, caring for their health and welfare.

They have once again proved to be 'friendly police' by reaching out to the needy in the agency mandal of Cherla on Sunday . The police during their drive noticed that as many as 35 families of tribal people suffering from fevers in Kudhunur village in Cherla mandal. They were suffering from lack of health facilities in the villages.

Circle Inspector Ashok and SI Raj Varma immediately arranged a special health camp for the diseased tribal people and got them treated. The health staff conducted tests for 45 persons, it was learnt. Dengue and Malaria cases were detected and free medicines to the ailing persons. The police also distributed vegetables and fruits to them.

The Superintendent of Police, Sunil Dutt, appreciated the CI, the SI and other staff for rendering timely service to the tribal people. He said that they came to know that a number of militia members of banned Maoists party, sympathisers and dalam members were struck by viral fevers.

They were being stopped by the Maoists from coming out of forest for treatment. The SP appealed to the sick to take the help of police for saving their lives. He criticised the Maoists for exploiting the tribal people and putting their lives in danger by preventing their treatment.