Kothagudem: SECL team bags Coal India football tourney trophy

Kothagudem: The SECL team on Sunday clinched the Coal India Level Football tournament trophy here. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has organised four-day coal India level football tournament in coal town Kothagudem. The company had made massive arrangements for the tournament.

The tournament began on November 30 and concluded on Sunday.

It is learnt that a total of 11 teams from across the country participated in the tournament and performed well in Prakasham stadium here.

The teams included CIL, ECL, BCCL, CCL, MCL, WCL, SECL, CMPDIL, NEC and NCL along with the host SCCL teams.

The final match was held between SECL and ECL. The SECL team won 1-0 goal in the tournament. The players of various teams were selected as best players. Sunil Barla (SECL) was selected best goal keeper, Sadon Benerji (ECL) Bappa Bowri (ECL) as best scorers in the tournament.

Director of the company S Chandrashekar attended the programme as the chief guest and presented winner trophy to SECL team. Later he distributed individual prizes to al the team members.

General Manager K Basavaiah, A Rao, and other officers were present in the programme.