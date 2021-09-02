Kothagudem: Senior officials visit health centres

Kothagudem: A team of senior officials on Thursday paid a surprise visit and inspected health and wellness centres at several places in Kothagudem district on Thursday. The inspection was conducted to check the health and nutrition status of tribal kids.

The team comprised Secretary in CMO Smitha Sabharwal, CMO OSD Priyanka Varghese, Tribal Welfare Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Medical Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Vakati Karuna and Women and Child Development Welfare Commissioner D Divya.

The team visited health and wellness centres such as Anganwadi Centre at Sarwaram village in Sujatha Nagar mandal, Chatakonda in Laxmidevipalli mandal, Government Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam, and PHC at Aswapuram.

The team examined the food items being served to the children at the Anganwadi Centres. Sabharwal and Karuna directed the district medical and health officials to take special care of malnourished children. Sabharwal said that in accordance with the age of the children their height and weight should be maintained, and the in-charges of Anganwadi Centres have to monitor the condition of children who are underweight.

The details of students' height and weight should be recorded in the register and quality medical services should be provided in government hospitals, the official added. She also added that everyone should have access to medical care.

Asha workers' services in remote areas were commendable, the officials said. The team visited Telangana Diagnostics Centre at government district hospital in Kothagudem and enquired with doctors about the medical services offered at the centre. The team also inspected the equipment in the lab and the registers. Later, the team visited the palliative care unit where patients with life-limiting illnesses were being treated. The doctors explained to the officials' team about the services provided there.

District Collector D Anudeep, ITDA PO, P Gautam, District Welfare Officer Varalakshmi, DMHO JVL Sirisha, Dr Mukkanteshwar Rao, Dr Sarala, Dr Ravi Babu and others were present.