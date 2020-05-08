Kothagudem: SP Sunil Dutt warned the Maoists to Robbing groceries from tribals is heinous

Kothagudem: District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt warned the Maoists, who are allegedly robbing groceries from Gotti Koya tribal people. In a statement released here on Friday, the SP said the police department had distributed groceries to Gotti Koya tribal people in the district, who are facing problems without work and food during the lockdown.

But the Maoists threatened and took away groceries from them, which is heinous, he added. Meanwhile, Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal flagged off a vehicle carrying groceries and vegetables Khammam town on Friday. He said these groceries and vegetables, sponsored by donors, will be distributed in rural villages of Gundala of Kothagudem district. Three town police have imposed fines to 20 persons for not wearing masks in the town.