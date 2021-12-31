Kothagudem: Ten passengers injured in accident

Kothagudem: As many as 10 passengers onboard an TSRTC bus suffered injuries when the vehicle plunged into a roadside agriculture field at Morampalli Banjara village in Burgampahad mandal in the district on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a buffalo on the road and lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road after a collision with a truck coming in the opposite direction.

Two women passengers suffered fractures and the others minor injuries. Those with fractures were shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for treatment and others were treated at the local Primary Health Centre.

The bus belonging to Khammam depot was moving to Khammam from Manugur. The windshield and rear part of the bus were damaged because of the collision with the truck.