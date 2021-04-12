Kothur ready for first municipal poll

Hyderabad: For the first time after its formation, the newly constituted Municipal Council of Kothur will have elections in its 12 wards any time soon. The six-month old municipal body has completed most of the preparation of electoral rolls. The council was formed in 2020 by merging Kothur and Thimmapur gram panchayats after they acquired urban status.

Of the total 13,964 population, only 8,136 voters are listed on the electoral list covering all the 12 wards. Among them 4,128 are men and 4,006 women voters.

As per official record, Ward 1 has a total 701 voters; followed by Ward 2-663, Ward 3- 730, Ward 4- 662, Ward 5-655, Ward 6- 650, Ward 7- 668, Ward 8-688, Ward 9-697, Ward 10-689, Ward 11- 709 and Ward 12- 64 voters.

According to officials, 12 polling stations have been set up for the elections. Kothur and Thimmapur GPs are closely located as neighbours, which are predominantly part of Ranga Reddy district. The primary source of livelihood of the two areas is largely agriculture, as both are known as vegetable hubs from where veggines reach Hyderabad markets.

There is no real estate boom in Kothur. The second most significant issue in the elections is the imposition of GO111 covering most areas from Shamshabad to Kothur, owing to their close proximity with historic water bodies such as Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.