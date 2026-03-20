  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Krishna Reddy Appointed DCC Spokesperson

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 7:50 PM IST
Krishna Reddy Appointed DCC Spokesperson
X

Nagar kurnool: The party has issued official orders appointing Krishna Reddy as the District Congress Committee (DCC) official spokesperson in Nagarkurnool. Party sources confirmed that he has been formally designated as the representative of the district Congress.

Krishna Reddy expressed his gratitude for being given a place in the DCC committee. He thanked MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, MLAs Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Dr. Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna, and MP Malluravi for their support and blessings in securing the opportunity.

On the occasion, Krishna Reddy stated that he would work with greater dedication to strengthen the party and address public issues effectively. He assured that he would actively represent the party and strive for the welfare of the people.

Tags

NagarkurnoolCongress PartyKrishna ReddyDCC SpokespersonTelangana Politics
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde scripts history with a century of T20I debut

Rwandas Fanny Utagushimaninde scripts history with a century of T20I debut

National News

More
Share it
X