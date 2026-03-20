Krishna Reddy Appointed DCC Spokesperson

Nagar kurnool: The party has issued official orders appointing Krishna Reddy as the District Congress Committee (DCC) official spokesperson in Nagarkurnool. Party sources confirmed that he has been formally designated as the representative of the district Congress.

Krishna Reddy expressed his gratitude for being given a place in the DCC committee. He thanked MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, MLAs Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy, Dr. Chikkudu Vamsi Krishna, and MP Malluravi for their support and blessings in securing the opportunity.

On the occasion, Krishna Reddy stated that he would work with greater dedication to strengthen the party and address public issues effectively. He assured that he would actively represent the party and strive for the welfare of the people.