Krishna Saagar Rao congratulates Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao congratulated Dr K Laxman on assuming charge as the party's national president for OBC Morcha at BJP national headquarters in Delhi on Monday.

Rao said that Dr Laxman's elevation to the new role was well-deserving, and he would extend complete support and cooperation to Laxman in all his future endeavours.

He also expressed a strong feeling that the national OBC Morcha would be strengthened further across the country under Dr Laxman's able leadership.

Many senior leaders from Telangana were also present at the event that was attended by a large number of OBC Morcha members and leaders from other States.