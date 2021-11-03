  • Menu
Krishna Saagar Rao congratulates Eatala Rajendar

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao congratulated party candidate Eatala Rajendar for his victory in the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao congratulated party candidate Eatala Rajendar for his victory in the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

"This is the victory of democracy. TRS abuse of power, distribution of money and political vengeance have been defeated. I extend hearty wishes to all Karyakartas and leaders, who have given their time and sweat for the victory of Eatala," he said in a statement released on Tuesday.

