Krishna Sagar Praises centre's surgical strikes against terrorism
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar has expressed strong support for the Indian government's recent surgical strikes targeting terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These actions, described as swift, precise, and resolute, have been hailed by the party as a significant demonstration of India's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and security.
The military operations were undertaken in direct response to a brutal terror attack in Pehelgam, Kashmir, which was reportedly carried out by terrorists backed and trained by Pakistan. The BJP leader contends that Pakistan's ongoing role as a haven for terrorism—providing safe havens and resources to those perpetrating violence—has once again been exposed through these strikes.
A statement from the BJP leader emphasised that this military action sends a clear message: India will not tolerate terrorism, and those who threaten national security will face severe consequences. The party highlighted that under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.
He further asserted that the nation stands united in its resolve to defend every inch of its territory, responding decisively to any threats with both courage and precision. The actions taken reaffirm India’s commitment as a global force in the fight against terrorism, ensuring peace and security for its citizens.