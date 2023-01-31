Krishna Sagar Rao welcomes President's address in Parliament

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday said State unit welcomes President of India Draupadi Murmu's inaugural address to the joint houses of Parliament.



"I appreciate her recognition of the massive reforms Modi government has taken up in multiple sectors which is rapidly transforming India," he said.

President of India has clearly outlined a long list of accomplishments of Modi government in the last 9 years empowering all sections of the society across the nation, he informed.

He added that President Murmu has highlighted the focus areas of SC, ST, OBC empowerment, Women empowerment and Pro-poor policies which have socially impacted across the socio-economic spectrum.

Speed and scale of Modi government and its delivery of massive infrastructure, capacity building in manufacturing, trade, and exports has been clearly outlined.

"I profoundly thank President Draupadi Murmu for her comprehensive inaugural address ahead of the Budget session", added.