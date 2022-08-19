Krishnashtami celebrations at Paramita School

Karimnagar: Krishnashtami celebrations were held at Paramita School, Mankammathota in the city on Thursday. Head of school Dr E Prasada Rao inaugurated the vent by lighting the jyoti. The pre-primary students entertained the audience by dressing up as little Krishna and girls as Gopis.

Various offerings were offered to little Krishna. The cultural programmes and stunts performed by the students at the programme left the audience spellbound. The scenes related to the birth of Sri Krishna, childhood sports and the slaying of Kamsa were dramatised and impressed the audience. Students participated enthusiastically in the Utti programme.

Prasada Rao Garu said in this program that such programs contribute a lot to educate students about festivals, develop moral values and create unity. Students are advised to develop ideal qualities like Sri Krishna.

In this program, Chairman of Paramita Educational Institution Dr. Inuganti Prasada Rao, Directors Prasuna, Rakesh, Rashmita, Anukar Rao, Vinoda Rao, U.V.M. Prasad, Hanumantha Rao, Principals Anand Kamalakar, Prashant, Kavitha, Coordinators Teacher Teachers, Students and Parents participated.