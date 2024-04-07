KRMB begins takeover of Krishna projects

Hyderabad: While the political wrangle on handing over of project management to theKrishna River Management Board is ongoing between the Congress party and the BRS, each accusing the other of having compromised with state interests, the KRMB has begun the process of safe management of the projects on River Krishna.

KRMB has written a letter to the CRPF to permit the board officials for the operation and maintenance of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam with cooperation of the Telangana Government. The Board officials, who visited the Sagar dam in March, identified certain areas which require repair works. “Removing and replacing of electrical system control panels and cables, fixing of electrical related items including installation, erection, testing , commissioning of new control panels and cables of 26 radial crest gars of the dam works will have to be completed before the onset of the monsoon,” said an official.

The Board was waiting for the CRPF approval to take up the works by the government. As per the AP Reorganization Act 2014, the projects under Krishna would be under the control of CRPF security. The Centre deployed the forces at the project sites recently.

As part of the effective management of available water resources in Krishna, the board also asked the Telangana government to release required funds for the installation of telemetry systems.

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have agreed to install the telemetry system to enhance the quality of water accounting and reap the benefits of its advantage to both Telugu states.

Officials said that the Board did not take up the works of telemetry in phase -2 due to paucity of funds in the 2023-2024 financial year.

However, administrative approval of Rs 6.25 crore for the telemetry system was sanctioned. The board asked the government to release its share of funds.

The telemetry system would be installed at Nagarjuna Sagar left Main canal, Palair upstream and 21th main branch canal of Sagar left bank canal at the border point of the two states.

The Irrigation officials said that the telemetry system would be installed before the beginning of the monsoon this year to help the board and the two states to conduct a study of water utilization and effective management of the water resources from this year.