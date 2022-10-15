KRTA extends support to BRS

Hyderabad: The Kannada Rashtra Telangana Association (KRTA)on Friday extended support to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's recently launched national party – Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). In a statement, the KRTA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that the BRS will emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP and Congress at the national level. He said that the Janata Dal (S) had allocated land for the Telangana Bhavan at Bengaluru after successful representation by the KRTA. The TRS party then, had also extended support for the construction of the Telangana Bhavan. KRTA formed in 2012 to protect the interests of people from Telangana living in Karnataka besides promoting Telangana festivals and culture in Karnataka.

KRTA organises various events as part of its promotion of Telangana culture in Karnataka. These programmes are attended by scores of people from Telangana living in various parts of Karnataka. Also, people from Seemandhra attend these programmes and present an example of unity and brotherhood in Karnataka. The decision of the TRS to foray into national politics, has also been appreciated by numerous associations and other political parties.

KRTA which has units in erstwhile Hyderabad which had districts in Karnataka, said that BRS with its Telangana model will present a development model to the nation. The JDS support to the BRS will present the Telugu community to prosper in future.