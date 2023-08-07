KTR announces Sops for weavers on National Handloom Day

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, the Telangana government shared good news to the weavers community. The government has rolled out several new schemes and revised some of the existing schemes for the welfare of weavers. Speaking at the National Handloom Day celebrations in Manneguda, Hyderabad, Handlooms and Textiles Minister K.T. Rama Rao announced the new initiatives.

The Minister announced a slew of schemes such as ‘Telangana Chenetha Maggam’, ‘Nethannaku Health Card’, extension of Nethannaku Bima, revised ‘Chenetha Mithra’, and increase in ex-gratia for TESCO members. In addition, Pochampally Handloom Park will be revived by the state government. Prior to the celebrations, KTR laid foundation stones for Handlooms Convention Centre and Handloom & Handicraft Museum at Uppal Bhagayath.

The museum aims to preserve the rich history of handlooms, showcasing the tools utilized in this craft since ancient times, and ensuring the legacy is passed on to forthcoming generations. The Handlooms Convention Center is designed to host gatherings for handloom buyers and sellers, as well as Research & Development and other conferences.

Under Telangana Chenetha Maggam Scheme, all the existing pit looms will be replaced with frame looms. With a budget of Rs. 40.50 crores, each loom will be replaced with a cost of Rs. 38,000.

Health cards will be issued to weavers with an annual coverage of Rs. 25,000 and the existing Nethannaku Bima will be extended to weavers aged between 59-75 years by integrating it with Nethannaku Cheyutha Scheme. KTR also announced that the ex-gratia amount for TESCO members would be increased from Rs. 12,500 to Rs. 25,000.

Under the revised Chenetha Mithra scheme, Rs. 3000 will be directly deposited in the accounts of weavers. Earlier, 50% subsidy was provided on purchase of yarn, dyes, chemicals. However, the workers said that not all of them are benefited because of issues in uploading invoice and the condition to buy yarn through NHDC or NHDC approved depots. Addressing the issue, the Minister announced that Rs. 3000 per month per loom will be directly deposited in handloom workers' accounts.

On the occasion, Ministers KTR and V Srinivas Goud presented Konda Laxman Bapuji awards and ceremoniously handed over cheques pertaining to various schemes to beneficiaries.