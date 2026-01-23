KTR Appears Before SIT in Phone-Tapping Case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday for questioning in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case.

SIT officials had issued a notice to KTR on Thursday, directing him to present himself for inquiry the following day. Complying with the notice, he arrived at the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) office in Jubilee Hills for questioning.

The development assumes significance in the backdrop of the ongoing investigation, particularly as former minister Harish Rao was questioned by the SIT in the same case on January 20. With KTR now being examined, the probe has widened to include senior leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.