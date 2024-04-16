KTR Appoints Constituency Coordinators for Warangal Parliament Elections

In preparation for the upcoming Parliament Elections in Warangal, the BRS Party Working President Shri KTR has appointed a team of leaders as Constituency Coordinators. These leaders will play a crucial role in organizing and mobilizing support for the party in their respective constituencies.

The appointed leaders include Shri Banda Prakash Mudiraj, MLC for Parakala, Shri Sirikonda Madhusudanachari, MLC and Shri Mettu Srinivas, Ex-Chairman for Palakurti and Shri Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA for Station Ghanpur. Other appointees are Shri Marri Yadava Reddy, Shri Nagurla Venkanna, and Shri S. Sundar Raj for Warangal West, Shri Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLC for Warangal East, and Shri K. Vasudeva Reddy, and Mr. Sammarao for Wardhannapet.



With these experienced leaders at the helm, the BRS Party is gearing up for a strong showing in Warangal Parliament Elections. The Constituency Coordinators will work tirelessly to ensure the party's success and represent the interests of the people effectively.