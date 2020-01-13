KTR asks leaders to expose Congress-BJP conspiracy

Hyderabad: TRS working President KT Rama Rao has asked the Ministers, legislators and party leaders to expose the understanding between the Congress and BJP to defeat the TRS in the ensuing Municipal elections.

KTR held a meeting with party leaders at Telangana Bhavan and reviewed the arrangements made for the elections. He cautioned the leaders that Congress and BJP has conspired to defeat the TRS candidates in some wards by entering secret alliances.

The TRS leader asked the leaders to create awareness about the Opposition parties' secret political moves to weaken the TRS in the elections.

The party working President also instructed the leaders to take up a massive campaign on the development programmes to be taken up in the newly created municipalities and municipal corporations on par with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He enquired about the party strengths and weakness in the newly constituted municipalities and asked the local MLAs and party incharges to coordinate with each other and ensure the party's victory.