KTR asks PM to retract remarks on KCR, TS

IT Minister K T Rama Rao has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdraw his comments made against Telangana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Accompanied by BC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, he laid the foundation stone for road works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 98 crore and development works to be undertaken with an outlay of Rs 36.50 crore in Peddapalli municipality on Sunday.



The Minister distributed sanction orders to the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi and Dalit Bandhu Schemes and addressed a Pragathi Nivedana Sabha at the Junior College grounds. Speaking on this occasion, KTR said PM Modi is speaking without knowledge and no matter how many lies Modi tells but BJP would not get deposits in Telangana elections. He said that KCR is the only Chief Minister who waived Rs 37, 000 crore of loans even during the Covid crisis. Modi has no love for Telangana and it was the Centre that had asked the State people to eat broken rice when the BRS government asked it to purchase paddy.

Modi says that freebies are not good for farmers, but he has waived off Rs 14 billion loans to his corporate friends. Modi adopts one policy for Gujarat and another policy for Telangana. He should withdraw his comments that KCR is cheating in the name of loan waiver, Rama Rao demanded.

Refuting Modi’s comments that BRS is family party, Rama Rao said that BRS is indeed a family party and for CM KCR entire Telangana is his family.

KTR sought to know what the Congress party did when it was given power for 11 times in 55 years. Has Congress implemented schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, he questioned. He appealed to the public to elect Peddapalli sitting MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy once again with huge majority. Before KCR became the chief minister, Peddapalli was a village panchayat. Now Peddapalli has become the district headquarters and CM KCR made Peddapalli a district even if the people did not ask.

KTR described Congress leader A Revanth Reddy as a thief and said that Congress was receiving funds from Delhi and Karnataka. If Congress leaders gave money, the public should take it but vote for KCR only, he urged.