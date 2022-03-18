KTR assures house sites to Karimnagar journalists

KARIMNAGAR: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao has promised house-sites to all the journalists of Karimnagar town and rural areas.

Following demands made by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists affiliated to the Indian Journalists Union in Karimnagar town on Thursday, the Minister said that he will instruct Collector RV Karnan to immediately solve the house site issues. He also reminded that CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had also assured to solve all the journalist's issues. The union leaders thanked the Minister for his assurance to solve the long-pending journalists of Karimnagar.

On this occasion, TUWJ State president N Shekhar, district president G Srinivas, secretary J Maruthi Swamy, district leaders Rao, Mahendra Chary,T Sharath, electronic media district president K Chandrashekhar, district leaders Gundeti Satish and Srinivas,video journalists D Sampath, B Prem Sagar, Md Shukoor, Sudheer, Mahidhar and others were also present.