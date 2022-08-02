KTR blasts Centre for importing flags from China

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government for importing flags from China.

Rao hit out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's statement that the country's khadi industry was not in a position to make national flags. Rao said even though the BJP government says 'Make in India' it has not created the atmosphere to make national flags in the country; they are imported from China.

The Centre, which talks about being the 'Vishwa Guru', is in a situation where there is no plan to make national flags in the country, even though it was known well in advance that the 75th Independence Day will be celebrated. He asked if this is what 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' means.