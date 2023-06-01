KTR challenges opposition parties to announce Chief Minister candidate, says BRS will win 100 seats

BRS Party Working President and Minister challenged the opposition parties to announce chief ministerial candidate from those parties. Stating that BRS will win 90 to 100 seats in the next election, KTR expressed confidence that KCR will become the Chief Minister once again.

Interacting to media, KTR demanded to show a better model state than Telangana. He said that in the last 10 years, the Telangana state has achieved comprehensive, balanced, integrated and balanced development and opined that salient changes have been brought in the field of education and medicine.

He said that administrative reforms in Telangana are progressing faster than anywhere else in the country. He said that Telangana has been able to make its own mark in all fields and asserted that if Telangana acts, country is following.