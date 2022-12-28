KTR coins CBI as Central BJP Investigation agency

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation was 'Central BJP Investigation' agency, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday questioned what the secret was behind the celebrations by BJP leaders including the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy when the case was transferred to the CBI by the Court.

The BRS leader alleged that the thieves were showing their true colours and posed many questions to Kishan Reddy. He questioned why Reddy was happy when the conspiracy case was handed over to the CBI. He said that when the cameras caught the entire episode, the BJP leaders were shaken and they were shrugging their shoulders. If they had nothing to do with the poaching, why did they tried to block the investigation of this case, he asked.

He questioned why Kishan Reddy was so happy over the case handing over to CBI. "Aren't your shameless statements proof of the complete corruption of all systems including the CBI," he asked.

Rama Rao alleged that the BJP leaders were the thieves who tried to topple the Telangana government and they were found red-handed and now they were acting like 'Ulta Chor Kotwal Ko Dante'. He said that the BJP has surpassed the Congress in misusing the investigation agencies stating that 'once the CBI was called the Congress Bureau of Investigation, now the people of the country call the CBI the Central BJP Investigation'.

The BRS leader questioned whether the Union Minister was ready for narco analysis and lie detector tests on the found thieves. He said that if lie detector tests were done on the three thieves found, it would be clear what kind of relationship the BJP leaders had.

Rao questioned whether it was not true that the BJP had been 'poisoning' the opposition parties with investigation agencies for eight years because they have no leaders? The thieves who were caught in the 'Operation Lotus' conspiracy to topple the government here were BJP leaders, he alleged.

Rao said that everyone knows how the investigation was carried out by puppets in the hands of BJP. He said that those who have committed crimes cannot escape in public court, he said.