KTR condemns police action on protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Monday condemned the police action on the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KTR condemned the way the wrestlers were treated and stated “Can any responsible leader from govt of India tell us why it has to be this way?”

He added “These are champions who brought us glory on the world stage! They deserve our support and respect,” added KTR.

It is to mention here that the athletes had planned a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’ (women’s assembly) as part of their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexually harassing several female wrestlers.

The opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress has condemned the police action.

