KTR extends aid to slain party worker’s family

Mahbubagar/Kollapur: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, accompanied by senior party leaders, made a poignant visit to the residence of former party worker Mallesh, who recently fell victim to unknown assailants in Gantaravpally village of Peddakottapally mandal in Kollapur constituency. During the visit on Sunday, KTR announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased, underscoring the party’s commitment to supporting the affected.

In a press conference held on the same day, KTR called for an end to what he termed “murder politics” and stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment in Telangana. He expressed deep concern over the recent murder, highlighting its potential negative implications for democracy. KTR cautioned that such incidents could erode the people’s trust if justice is not swiftly served.

The BRS Working President further demanded an impartial investigation into Mallesh Yadav’s murder, urging the Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and other senior police officials to probe the case thoroughly. KTR insisted on holding accountable all those involved in the killing of BRS activists, emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent examination of the case.