KTR gained political persona because of Rahul: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy bluntly told BRS leader KT Rama Rao that he (KTR) only gained a political stature because Rahul Gandhi gave Telangana.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reddy asked KTR: “Do you even have political values?I thought KTR was someone who would speak responsibly… but today it’s clear he just says whatever comes to his mouth.”

He conceded that “I came into the legislature only because of KCR. I have political values - that is why I’m saying this openly from the Gandhi Bhavan platform. If you (KTR) have political values, don’t speak ill about Rahul Gandhi, the man who gave Telangana.”

Reddy warned that “If KTR does not stop talking about Rahul Gandhi, then I will speak about KCR. There are many things about KCR that would have to be revealed in public.”

The senior Congress leader recalled: “on the day Telangana was granted, people showered flowers. When I told Rahul Gandhi that the Congress would suffer politically, he said: ‘It’s okay… Sonia Gandhi and I know the political loss. Yet we are giving Telangana for the people’s aspirations. I and Jetty Kusuma Kumar are witnesses to Rahul Gandhi’s words. That is Rahul Gandhi’s vision and commitment.”

Reddy quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying:“Sonia Gandhi and I have decided. Telangana is the long-standing aspiration of its people, and we will fulfil it. Rahul Gandhi said they were not looking at Telangana from a political angle”. Reddy described Rahul as “a leader with true vision.”

According to Reddy, ‘Fourteen years ago, Rahul Gandhi fulfilled the dreams of Telangana’s youth by granting statehood’.

He asked KTR: “How can you now say Rahul Gandhi has no vision? Do you even have political values?”

KTR is speaking words beyond his age and stature. He does not have the personality to criticise Rahul Gandhi, he added.

Reddy stated: “KTR, you are the son of a former CM, KCR. Your family benefitted politically, but it is not a family that made sacrifices. Rahul Gandhi’s family sacrificed property and even lives. Know the difference between your family and Rahul Gandhi’s family.You have no moral right to question Rahul Gandhi.”

He also recalled telling Rahul ‘don’t divide Telangana. Our people are innocent. I warned that AP leaders would die politically because of this. I told him the Congress would be voted out. If Telangana was given, people would shower flowers but they would not give power.”

Reddy pointed out that ‘If you (KTR) became the CM’s son, it is because of Rahul Gandhi’s generosity. If KCR became the CM, it was due to Rahul Gandhi’s generosity. People remember those who help them. Even after hearing that Congress wouldn’t get power in Telangana and would die in AP, Rahul Gandhi said the decision on Telangana was final. He said: ‘We are not thinking politically. Youth are dying by suicide. We are deciding this for people. We are not looking at what happens politically.’

Reddy reminded KTR ‘when the BJP tried to block my political growth, KCR called me and sent me to the legislature. I became MLA of Sangareddy with the B-form given by KCR. I joined TRS for political success. I have values that is why I say openly that I entered the Assembly because of KCR.”

Reddy alleged that “the BJP is twisting CM Revanth Reddy’s comments about gods, with a promise “I will speak about BJP’s distortion later.”