KTR greets people on Diwali

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao extended the Diwali festival greetings to the people of Telangana.



In a shared video, Minister KTR said that Diwali signifies the victory of right over evil and wished the festival will bring new lights to our lives.

Minister KTR said that "Heartiest wishes to you and all your family members on the auspicious occasion of Diwali!" He further stated as "Wishing everyone a safe and joyful Diwali with this festival of lights... wishing all of us the light of progress in our lives."









Earlier, Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Diwali festival.

While the Governor said the festival of lights signifies the victory of righteousness over evil and called upon the people to buy local products to bring light in the lives of indigenous manufacturers, Chief Minister extended his greetings to the entire country.

KCR who is also the president of Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi said the people of the country celebrate Diwali, as a symbol of victory of good over evil. The Chief Minister said Diwali teaches us the philosophy of getting rid of ignorance and spread the light of knowledge.