Just In
KTR Hails KCR as Telangana’s Hero, Calls for His Return as CM
Hyderabad : BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has hailed former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) as a hero, not just for him but for the entire state. He stated that KCR risked everything for Telangana’s formation and expressed his pride in being his son.
"KCR is not just my hero but Telangana’s hero. He risked his life for the state’s creation. It is my fortune to be born as his son," KTR said. He further claimed that people of Telangana want KCR to become the Chief Minister again.
Urging party members and supporters to work towards this goal, KTR stated, "Let’s move forward with a single objective—to bring KCR back as CM. Let’s place Telangana’s future once again in his hands." His remarks come as BRS intensifies its efforts to regain political momentum in the state.