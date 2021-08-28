  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR inaugurates 288 flats under 'dignity housing scheme' in Hyderabad

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao
x

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated 288 units of two bedroom-hall-kitchen (2BHK) under the dignity housing scheme in the city.

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday inaugurated 288 units of two bedroom-hall-kitchen (2BHK) under the dignity housing scheme in the city.

Built on nine floors at a cost of Rs 25 crore, these flats are located at Pilligudiselu, Saidabad in Hyderabad.

Cement roads, elevators, shops and other amenities have also been provided for these apartments.


Earlier, KTR shared older pictures of the locality filled with slums and highlighted that the new pictures with apartments are testament to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government's dedication to slum redevelopment.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Parliamentarian and AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi, Hyderabad deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others also participated in the inauguration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X