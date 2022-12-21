KTR inaugurates new KGBV in Sircilla

Sircilla: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has augurated a new kasturba gandhi balika vidyalaya constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore at Rudrangi mandal headquarters in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that road facility would be provided to the KGBV and a new junior college building would be constructed in place of old junior college building. A computer lab would be granted to Bandi Meeda Badi by Sankranti and roads would be developed in Rudrangi at a cost of Rs 2 crore and lighting facility will be provided.

A 30-bed hospital would be sanctioned in Rudrangi in February. In Rajanna Sirisilla district, the State government spent Rs 123 crore on education and other development works, the Minister said, adding that 26, 000 government schools are being developed at a cost of Rs 7,300 crore in the State.

Infrastructure in 490 government schools of the district under Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme was developed, Ram Rao said. Later in the day, the Minister held a meeting to review progress of development works under Vemulawada Municipality at the Vemulawada MLA camp office.

He directed the municipal officials to complete the ongoing development works in Vemulawada town as soon as possible and ensure that the face of the town changes in a spiritual and beautified manner by next Shivratri. If there were any other development plans in the town, proposals should be submitted immediately, he said.