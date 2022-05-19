KTR interacts with reps of top firms in 2 sessions in London

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday interacted with representatives of top companies in two round table sessions in London. He chaired a round table session organised by the UK India Business Council in London. Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, Rolls Royce Plc and others attended.

The Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of Telangana government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors like IT, BFSI, food processing, pharma and life sciences, aerospace and defence.

KTR mentioned the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. He reiterated that Telangana would either meet or beat the offer given by any Indian State. The minister also chaired the second round table session jointly organised by UK India Business Council and Tech UK. Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), clean tech, health tech and agri tech was discussed.

He said that Hyderabad was India's leading tech hub which already houses several marquee companies engaged in some cutting edge technology development. Hyderabad offers great opportunities for SMEs in emerging technologies. Rao mentioned that Telangana has excellent sectoral policies, unlike any other Indian State.

The minister opined that the Tech UK and HYSEA could work together on a bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities. IT department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming were present.