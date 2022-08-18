KTR invited for Asian leaders' meet in Zurich

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao received an invitation for the Asia Leaders Series meeting which would be held in Zurich on October 4.

The Asia Leaders Series is a neutral forum to facilitate open dialogue among the most influential leaders in Asia and Europe, advocating diversity, supporting collaboration and fostering trusted relationships. The meeting involves 100 of Europe and Asia's most prominent business leaders, who would gather to discuss growing geopolitical uncertainty affecting large companies operating in the Europe-Asia corridor.

"Our goal is to inspire a meaningful and thought-provoking discussion among respected, influential figures such as yourself. For this reason, access to the meeting is reserved for board members of companies with revenues of at least $1 billion," said Asia Leaders Series founder Callam Fletcher in the invitation letter to KTR.

Among the leaders from Europe who are set to attend include British Intelligence Service (MI6) former Chief John Scarlett, Chair of LDC Group Margarita Louis Dreyfus, Goldman Sachs Asset Management Former Chairman Lord Jim O'Neill, VidaCaixa Non-Executive Chairman Prof Jordi Gual, Bank of China UK Board Member Dr Gerard Lyons and HSBC Former Group CEO and Chairman Lord Stephen Green.

KTR expressed happiness over receiving the invitation from the Asia Leaders Series. He said that this would be a great platform for global leaders to come together and share their thoughts and ideas on various topics.