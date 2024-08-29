  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR invited to speak at Skolkovo’s ‘Festival of the Future’ in Moscow

KTR invited to speak at Skolkovo’s ‘Festival of the Future’ in Moscow
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to deliver a 30-minute visionary keynote on a futuristic topic at the Skolkovo StartUp...

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been invited to deliver a 30-minute visionary keynote on a futuristic topic at the Skolkovo StartUp event to be held in Moscow, Russian Federation.

The event will be held as part of the Festival of the Future PORTAL 2030-2050, under the auspices of the government of Moscow, from September 5 to 7, 2024. Extending the invitation, the Skolkovo Foundation said, “On behalf of the organising committee of Skolkovo StartUp, we are honoured to invite you (KTR) as a headliner to share your views with our diverse audience.” The invitation described KTR as an ‘innovation pioneer and influencer in Telangana.’

The organisers said that PORTAL 2030-2050 would become the first platform where leading scientists and futurologists will unite their visions of the future. Representatives from the art sphere will help create a unified picture of the world of tomorrow. Futurologists, world-class visionaries, scientists, tech entrepreneurs, and investors would discuss technological developments and solutions for a wide market, shaping the future and capable of changing the world.

The platform will gather a wide audience of citizens interested in breakthrough technologies, entrepreneurs and employees from non-technological sectors of the economy, as well as students from Moscow universities, colleges, young scientists, and startups with technological projects.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X