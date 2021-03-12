KTR lashes out at centre on privatisation of Visakha steel plant

"Everyone has the right to respond on the issues pertaining to our country. We are Indians first and then telanganites. If the government remained tight-lipped over issues in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, then who will speak up for Telangana in the future," minister KT Rama Rao said while addressing to media.

The minister lashed out at centre for selling out Visakha steel plant and alleged that the NDA-led BJP government will also privatise Singareni in the future. "In 2003, PM Modi had criticised Man Mohan Singh over the hike in LPG price. And now, if the BJP is voted, it would be clear that the people are agreeing to the centre's decision on hike in fuel prices," he added.

The minister said that the TRS government is working for the welfare of the employees and had promoted 35,000 employees in January this year. He further continued that the government arranged Rs 100 crore funds for the lawyers.

Taking a jibe at BJP party, KT Rama Rao challenged Ramachander Rao to visit Osmania University. He also ridiculed the BJP leaders had studied in Whatsapp university. "The opposition remained silent after the TRS government released a white paper on creating of employment opportunities in the state," he said.