KTR launches Amazon Air

Hyderabad: E-commerce giant Amazon on Monday launched its dedicated air cargo services, Amazon Air, in Hyderabad – a first in India – in collaboration with cargo operator Quick Jet Cargo Airlines Pvt Ltd. This has made Hyderabad the first location outside the United States and Europe where the service was launched. Two Boeing 737-800 aircraft would be deployed to enable faster delivery of shipments in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, said company officials.

Launching the services, Minister for Information Technology K T Rama Rao said, "Amazon's largest fulfilment footprint in Asia is also in Hyderabad. With the launch of Amazon Air, the first time that Amazon Air is being launched outside of North America and Europe, I am delighted that India and particularly Hyderabad got to host it.

I think this love story is growing from strength to strength."



KTR said Telangana's growth and success are closely linked to the expansion of the logistics sector, including its air cargo infrastructure. Air cargo traffic in Hyderabad witnessed a 35 percent growth in volumes during 2021. Amazon is currently working with Telangana's Handlooms department in helping over 4,500 weavers in 56 villages across the state. Apart from this, air traffic has been increasing tremendously at RGIA and is likely to hit the 40-million mark by 2028, he said.

Akhil Saxena, Vice-President-Customer Fulfilment, said that the launch of Amazon Air in India reinforces the company's commitment to continue building capacity to meet the needs of its customers and to grow its transportation network for faster deliveries. Launched in 2016 in the US, Amazon Air operates an air cargo network that has grown to include more than 110 aircraft and more than 70 destinations worldwide.

"Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India. It will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation. Amazon has chosen Hyderabad for launching Amazon Air, because Hyderabad has emerged as a major hub of e-commerce distribution with its strategic geographic locations and aviation network," he said.