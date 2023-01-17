KTR launches Telangana Pavilion at WEF Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the Telangana State Pavilion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The pavilion depicts the tagline "Telangana – A World of Opportunities" and highlights the Telangana Government's progressive policies.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Special Secretary E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.





The Telangana IT Minister K T Ramarao on Monday participated in a meet and greet programme organised by expatriate Indians in Zurich, Switzerland.

Hundreds of expatriate Indians who attended the meeting welcomed Minister KTR to Switzerland. Minister wished KTR success in his visit.

Minister KTR along with Chief Secretary Industries Department Jayesh Ranjan and representatives of various Telugu NRI associations were also present in this meeting.

KTR thanked everyone for giving the opportunity to celebrate Makar Sankranti with NRIs

Addressing the gathering, I too am an expatriate Indian and moved to India after working abroad for some time.

Compared to those in the country, the diaspora Indians are more passionate about the country's affairs, local issues and development...

Every time I come to Davos the support given by expatriate Indians from Switzerland is tremendous.