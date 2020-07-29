KTR lays foundation for flyover, four lane Rail under bridge in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday laid foundation for a flyover and a four lane rail under bridge.

The MAUD Minister along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav laid foundation stone for a two lane parallel flyover to Fateh Nagar bridge. The flyover is being constructed with a cost of Rs 45 crore. This flyover would decrease the vehicular traffic on the existing Fateh Nagar bridge to a large extent.

The minister later laid foundation stone for a four lane rail under bridge connecting Sanatnagar Industrial area with Balanagar Industrial area. This is being constructed with an expenditure of Rs 68.30 crore. According to the officials, the rail under pass will decrease the distance between the two areas by 6.5 km.

The GHMC has taken up the works in the view of traffic congestion on Fatehnagar bridge.