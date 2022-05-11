KTR lays foundation for school in memory of grandmother

Kamareddy: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a school building to be constructed in memory of his paternal grandmother Venkatamma at Bibipet village in Konapur mandal in Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, KTR said he had heard that the grandmother mention Posainpalli but had not seen it so far. "In the past when I was Panchayati Raj Minister I came to Bibipet but expressed regret that I could not come to Posainpalli."

The Minister said that when Subhas Reddy set up a school in Bibipet, he also promised to build a school in Posanpally in memory of "Nanamma". KTR said that when Subhas Reddy set up a school in Bibipet, he also promised to build a school in Posanpalli in memory of his grandmother.

As part of this, KTR said that schools are being set up in paternal & maternal grandmothers' villages under the "Mana Ooru - Mana Badi" programme. The Minister said he was building the school building in memory of the paternal grandma at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. He said the grandmother "soul" would be satisfied with the construction of the school. KTR said that the decision was taken because he wanted to do good to his ancestral village on his own.

Minister KTR reminded that there was some relationship of his family with Manai River. He said the village was submerged in the Upper Manair. The maternal grandmother's village in Mid Manor was flooded. KTR recalled that another grandmother's younger sister's village was submerged in the Lower Manai Dam in Karimnagar. He revealed that he is building schools at its own expense under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme in memory of paternal grandmother and maternal grandmother.