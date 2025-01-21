Live
Just In
KTR Meets Hyderabad BRS Leaders, Vows to Defend Telangana's Growth Former Minister and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao held a crucial meeting with Hyderabad's BRS public representatives on Monday. Addressing the gathering, KTR criticized the Congress for failing to address the city's issues, claiming Hyderabad has become a "hub of problems" under their governance.
KTR reaffirmed the BRS's commitment to standing by the poor until the Congress delivers on its election promises. "BRS will continue to fight for the rights of the marginalized and hold the Congress accountable for its unfulfilled assurances," he declared.
Emphasizing the party's role in Telangana’s progress, KTR stated, "The responsibility of protecting Telangana’s growth engine lies with the BRS, and we will ensure its momentum is not disrupted."
The meeting focused on urban challenges and strategies to strengthen the party's presence in Hyderabad. KTR's statements reflect the BRS's determination to position itself as a guardian of Telangana's development and the welfare of its people.