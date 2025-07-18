KTR met Nara Lokesh secretly 3 times: CM Revanth

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has once again alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister KT Rama Rao is a drug addict and called his group ‘ganja gang’, whose member and KTR’s friend Kedar was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Dubai recently. In the context, he mentioned during a chat with media persons on Thursday that many of the BRS leaders were drug addicts. Claiming to be in possession of the forensic report on Kedar’s death, Revanth Reddy offered to place it in the Assembly should the BRS be ready for a debate on drug abuse by its leaders.

The Chief Minister also alleged that KTR had met Andhra Pradesh IT and Industry Minister N Lokesh secretively over dinner thrice. He sought to know whether KTR was maintaining relations with Lokesh for political reasons. “Why did KTR meet Lokesh secretly and what prompted the BRS leader to invite Lokesh for dinner meetings”, the CM asked, raising suspicion on the meeting between KTR and Lokesh following recent political developments in the state.

Hinting that all suspects in the drug abuse and phone tapping cases will ultimately land behind bars, Revanth Reddy said that the cases filed by the state investigating agencies were under probe and that it would take time to finalize the reports. The Chief Minister slammed KTR for cultivating the habit of throwing challenges to the government and then going to the courts to obtain stay orders. In the context, he sought to clarify that his fight against KCR and KTR was confined to politics and not on personal grounds; whereas, KCR and his family resorted to mudslinging on the government.

The CM said he was visiting Delhi only to address pending state issues in consultation with the central authorities. Taking a swipe at KCR, he remarked: “The state issues would not be solved by visiting farmhouses.”

Revanth Reddy also questioned Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s wisdom in demanding a CBI probe into phone-tapping case. “The Minister’s motive is to protect the BRS president from the case”.