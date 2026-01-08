KTR needs to be put in a loony bin, says Srinivas

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday strongly condemned BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as “Howlegaallu” during a public meeting in Warangal.

Addressing the media at the CLP office, Government Whip Aadi Srinivas alleged that KTR, who he claimed lacks the courage to speak against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Assembly, was instead resorting to street-level politics.

“KTR is creating a ruckus under the pretext of felicitation meetings for sarpanches. He is losing control. He is fighting with his sister Kavitha at home and with Harish Rao in the Assembly, which is why he is roaming outside,” Srinivas alleged.

He further said KTR was speaking irrationally, using abusive language and crossing all limits while making remarks against Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister. Stating that civil society had strongly condemned KTR’s comments, Srinivas demanded an immediate apology to Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy. He warned that Congress workers would not remain silent if such remarks continued.

Srinivas went on to allege that KTR’s behaviour had become erratic following the Kavitha episode. “It appears his mind has gone blank due to the Kavitha issue,” he remarked.

He also claimed that the BRS’s time was over and questioned why the party was not responding to allegations raised by Kavitha. Srinivas referred to Kavitha’s claims that Harish Rao’s alleged greed for commissions led to the change of the Palamuru water source from Jurala to Srisailam.

In a separate press conference, MLC Balmur Venkat said the Congress party had played a historic role in the Telangana movement and in the eventual formation of the state. He said the party was now focused on development, while accusing KTR of retaining arrogance despite losing power.

He added that Kavitha should back her allegations with evidence by submitting them to the authorities to prove her sincerity. Venkat also made sharp remarks against KTR, accusing him of behaving irresponsibly in public.

The statements come amid escalating war of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Telangana.