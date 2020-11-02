KTR opens Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy

Moinabad: IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao inaugurated Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy in Sujatha School at Moinabad on Monday.

On this occasion, the IT Minister appealed the Sports Minister Srinivas Goud to make the sport policy ideal in the country. The government will formulate a new sports policy.

Training staff and the coaches who train the champions should be recognised and their efforts should be respected and this will enable in producing more champions, he added.

Everyone has come forward and worked hard to make the State the best, with regard to producing champions from urban and rural areas by using facilities provided by the government, he asserted and appreciated Jwala Gutta for setting up the academy.

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, SATS chairman Venkateshwar Reddy, ZP chairperson Anitha Harinath Reddy were present at the inauguration.