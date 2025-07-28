KTR pins hooliganism tag on Cong; says industries fleeing

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress leaders were threatening the Kitex company which has come forward to set up Textile Park in Warangal to provide 25,000 jobs and expressed concerns that there was a danger of industries fleeing due to hooliganism by the Congress leaders.

The BRS leader made these comments while participating in the distribution of sewing machines and KCR kits to women in Parakala constituency as part of the Gift A Smile program on Sunday. Rama Rao alleged that Congress leaders were threatening Kitex, which has announced that it will provide 25,000 jobs in the country’s largest Kakatiya Textile Park. “The Congress’ hooliganism to provide jobs to only those they recommend has led to a situation where industries are fleeing,” said Rama Rao, criticising that while BRS wanted to bring industries to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and provide jobs to the youth of Telangana, Congress leaders were conspiring to loot it vertically.

The BRS leader further said that the estimates of Rs 137 crore prepared in January for the construction of a canal in the Kakatiya Textile Park have increased to Rs 297 crore due to the greed of Congress ministers and MLAs. The Congress leaders of Warangal district wanted to loot Rs 167 crore in the name of canal construction. He said that the looting being done by Congress leaders will not stop if they are not questioned and said that they will protest against these irregularities in the upcoming assembly sessions.

KTR further said that KCR has done justice to BCs in the past, and he was the only one who would give due priority to the common people tomorrow too. He said that Congress MLAs and ministers would fall in line only if BRS candidates win with impressive majorities in the local body elections.

KTR said that the state government owes Rs 50,000 to every girl child in Telangana. The Revanth government, which should have given Rs 3,000 crore to self-help groups was celebrating by giving only Rs 300 crore. He said that the Congress government gave Rythu Bandhu during Lok Sabha elections and now as there are Panchayat elections.