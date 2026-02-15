KTR pleased with BRS’ good show in civic polls

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao dismissed the Congress party’s claims of a ‘clean sweep’ in the municipal polls. The real picture would emerge only when the performance of the BRS as the ruling party was compared with that of the Congress when it was in the opposition.

“How many municipalities and municipal corporations did the Congress win when it was in the opposition? It won just four urban local bodies. Now, compare that to how many the BRS has won while being the main opposition party,” he said during an informal interaction with the media here. Stating that the Congress, despite making tall claims over Friday’s results, was clearly unhappy and disappointed with the local body election outcome, Rama Rao said the ruling party had not won as many seats as it had expected, or as many as ruling parties usually secure in such elections. On the other hand, he said, the BRS cadre had put up a strong fight and there were expectations of winning more than 30 municipalities. In addition to the 17 ULBs it has secured, the BRS still has a good opportunity to capture more urban local bodies in view of the hung verdicts, he added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the BRS working president questioned why it was claiming a good performance in the municipal elections. “Despite BJP national president campaigning for the party, it did not win one municipality. This reflects the party’s performance. In fact, the party got fewer votes and won less wards compared to the last elections,” he said.