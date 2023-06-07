KTR praises Power department’s achievements

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Telangana Power Victory Ceremony held on Monday, Minister of Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao posted a picture of Karimnagar Collectorate Smart City Road, which is spreading light along with Telangana’s portrait on Twitter.





Telangana's remarkable electricity revolution: An era of uninterrupted power!



⚡️ Telangana's journey in the Electricity sector since 2014 has been nothing short of a miracle. Proving the naysayers wrong, Telangana has emerged as a shining example of progress and… pic.twitter.com/3dELGZau7u — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 5, 2023





Karimnagar Smart City is a proud development of a modern city that attracts everyone with its beautiful street lights. Minister KTR mentioned on Twitter that the power department has achieved a lot of progress under the administration of Chief Minister KCR in Telangana State government. The State has progressed from 7,778 mega watts power capacity to 18,567 mega watts power capacity, he said through a tweet.