KTR praises Power department’s achievements

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao
Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao 

Karimnagar: On the occasion of Telangana Power Victory Ceremony held on Monday, Minister of Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao posted a picture of Karimnagar Collectorate Smart City Road, which is spreading light along with Telangana’s portrait on Twitter.



Karimnagar Smart City is a proud development of a modern city that attracts everyone with its beautiful street lights. Minister KTR mentioned on Twitter that the power department has achieved a lot of progress under the administration of Chief Minister KCR in Telangana State government. The State has progressed from 7,778 mega watts power capacity to 18,567 mega watts power capacity, he said through a tweet.

