KTR promises houses to homeless by Sankranti

Sircilla: IT and Industries Minister KTR has said that a number of houseless poor people in the district would be given houses at the satisfactory level by upcoming Sankranti festival.

He wanted the public representatives and officials to scientifically calculate the details. On Tuesday, the Minister made a surprise visit to the district and reviewed the progress of double bedroom houses and Mana Ooru Mana Badi works progress.

District Collector informed KTR that out of total 6,886 double bedroom houses sanctioned for Rajanna Sircilla district, the construction work of 3952 houses has started and out of them 3447 houses have been completed. Of these, 1394 houses have already been distributed, while 1746 houses are ready for distribution.

The houses that were ready for distribution should be allotted to the deserving people in the most transparent manner by the lottery system. Irrespective of political affiliation the houses should be given to the poorest of the poor who have no houses, the Minister told officials. Later, the Minister directed the district education officials to complete the Mana Ooru Mana Badi works by Sankranthi.

Rajanna Sircilla district's special progress reports would be prepared under the direction of the District Collector to inform the public about the progress of different sectors and within the next month, meetings would be held with thousands of people in selected mandals in the district and copies of the progress report would be given to each person.

Rama Rao said that the government was working with integrity to provide quality education to poor students. Before the formation of Telangana there were only 200 Gurukulss in Telangana, but now more than 1,000 Gurukulas have been formed.

He said that a medical college and an engineering college have been sanctioned in the district. Many colleges including agricultural college and polytechnic college have been established. The Minister said that steps were being taken to increase the standards of education.

Later in the day, Rama Rao inspected the works undertaken under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi at Mandal Parishad School in Agraharam Cheerlavancha R&R Colony of Vemulawada mandal.

District Education Officer Dhanalakota Radha Kishan explained the work undertaken in the schools to the Minister. Rama Rao congratulated the teachers and local public representatives for maintain the school in an excellent manner.

Zilla Praja Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna Raghava Reddy, TESCAB Chairman Konduri Ravinder, Municipal Chairperson Jindankala Chakrapani, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, District Additional Collectors B Satya Prasad, N Khemya Naik, RDOs T Srinivas Rao, Pawan Kumar, Municipal Commissioner were present in the meeting. Sammaiah, Anvesh, Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy, Amarender Reddy, Kishan Rao and others participated.