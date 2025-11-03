KTR promises legal aid to HYDRAA displaced

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Sunday that the BRS would provide legal aid to people displaced by the HYDRAA demolitions.

"The BRS leader was addressing people displaced by HYDRAA. The BRS organised an exhibition on the HYDRAA demolitions at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, covering various parts of the city."

The BRS leader questioned the affected people whether they don’t want to fight. When the affected people said that they were not financially good enough to take on the government, Rama Rao asked them not to worry and said, “Don’t worry, BRS will be with you. We will support you legally. It is better to die once instead of dying every day. If you don’t get justice, our government will come and solve your issues.” The BRS working president lashed out at the government stating that the basic needs of the people are ‘Roti Kapda aur makan’ and if the government demolishes houses overnight what will happen to their livelihoods.

He claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, in a meeting of builders, told them that houses of the rich were not being demolished and only the poor were removed from the buffer zones.

KTR alleged that Minister G Vivek's house was in FTL of Himayatsagar but his house was not demolished and neither the HYDRAA gave notice to him. Similarly, CM’s brother Tirupati Reddy’s house was in the buffer zone of Durgam Cheruvu, the HYDRAA gave enough time to them to approach court and get stay order but in the case of poor, they were not giving time and were demolished overnight. The houses of MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were in buffer zone but there was no action against them.

KTR also pointed out that MLA Arikepudi Gandhi had 11 acres of questionable land in Gajularamaram. The HYDRAA enacted a drama of demolishing but soon after joining Congress, they saved it by erecting blue sheets, alleged KTR.

Rahul Gandhi is opposing bulldozer politics but why is he silent here when houses of poor were demolished, he questioned.

One of the affected persons Prateek Sharma said that he had a mineral water camp at Kukatpally which was demolished in the name of buffer zone.

His aunt Sangeeta Sharma said that one of her nephews was suffering from cancer and with the only livelihood being removed they have nothing left even to provide treatment. Responding to this request, KTR said he would provide medical support to her nephew.