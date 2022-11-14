KTR responds to kid on civic issues, directs officials to resolve issues ASAP

Hyderabad: It is not very often that we see a kid raising complaints about civic issues and a Minister responding to it immediately. However, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has not just responded to a complaint by a kid but also requested the official concerned to resolve the issue.

On Monday, a little kid complained through a handwritten placard about the lack of municipal water at his housing society, Golden City near Rajendranagar. A Twitter user by the name of Patel tweeted to the Minister the handwritten placard of the child.

In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says "Small Children's Day wish to KTR uncle".



The problem is elaborated further on the placard as it read: "We are living in Golden City colony near pillar number 248. We are waiting for municipal water for the last 5 years. We are facing many problems. Please help us."

Responding to the child's complaint, the Minister directed Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works, and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), to visit the place and resolve the issue and asked his office to follow up on the matter.

Request @HMWSSBOnline MD Dana Kishore Garu @MDHMWSSB to visit personally today and resolve the [email protected] please follow up https://t.co/XEaBGQ2h5K

— KTR (@KTRTRS) November 14, 2022

Following this, HMWSSB Managing Director said that he will inspect. "This work has been sanctioned under ORR phase -2, did not start due to monsoons. Will post date of completion after inspection (sic)," he tweeted.